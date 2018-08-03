Business briefs: Recycle Utah to hold fundraiser

Recycle Utah to hold fundraiser

Recycle Utah plans to holds its third annual 100 Mile Meal on Aug. 11 at a private ranch in Oakley. According to the event's website, it is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. A five-course dinner is set to follow at 7 p.m. and will include live music and lawn games. The meals are all made from ingredients sourced from farms within a 100-mile radius of the recycling center in Park City. Proceeds from the event go to Recycle Utah. Tickets are $200 a person or $1,500 a table and are available at http://www.recycleutah.org/events/100-mile-meal/.

Outdoor industry discussion to take place Aug. 15

The Governor's Office of Economic Development is expected to host a breakfast and outdoor industry business discussion on Aug. 15 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. According to the event's website, the event is part of the Summit Speaker Series and is titled "Should you reassess your manufacturing strategy?" Panelists will talk about the prospects for manufacturing outdoor products in Utah and other places, including China. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2LTjszv.

Chamber/Bureau receives accreditation

The Park City Chamber/Bureau recently announced that it has earned an accreditation from Destination Marketing Organizations, according to a press release. The Chamber/Bureau is the only organization in Utah to earn this accreditation and one of 33 organizations around the world that qualified for the accreditation program in 2018. To qualify, the organization met standards in governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research. "This recognition sends the message to our stakeholders — the city, county and our members — that they're working with a professional, sophisticated organization recognized for best practices at the very highest levels of the industry," said Bill Malone, president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, in the release.