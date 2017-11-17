Business briefs: Small Business Saturday to take place next week

Small Business Saturday to take place next week

Small Business Saturday is taking place across the nation next Saturday, Nov. 25. The event, which was founded and is supported by American Express, encourages individuals to shop at small, local businesses. Since there is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the event focuses on encouraging people to shop locally, said Siobhan Carlile, spokesperson for the Small Business Administration in Utah. American Express provides marketing materials for any business celebrating the event. For a full list of participating businesses in Park City, visit http://amex.co/2zNEqrZ.

Alpine Distilling donates to Swaner Preserve

Alpine Distilling is supporting the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter by donating 5 percent of every Preserve Liqueur sold from now until Dec. 31 to the preserve. According to Swaner Preserve's newsletter, the liqueur was inspired by the distilling company's love for the Swaner Preserve. It is available for purchase at Alpine Distilling at 7132 N. Silver Creek Road, Utah state liquor stores and online.

Roommate Roundup continues in Park City

The Roommate Roundup is in full swing and is scheduled to take place every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. until Dec. 12, according to The Christian Center of Park City's website (https://www.ccofpc.org/roommate-roundup-2017/). The event is put on by the center and helps seasonal workers meet other employees while finding housing opportunities and learning about resources available to them in Park City. It takes place at the Park City Coffee Roasters in the library. Landlords are also welcome to attend. Those who have questions can contact Pete Stoughton at 435-649-2260 or pete@ccofpc.org.