Business briefs: Summer cocktail contest begins

Summer cocktail contest begins

The summer cocktail contest, hosted by the Park City Area Restaurants Association, recently began, according to a press release. People over the age of 21 can participate in the voting of the best drink, which is set to take place until July 31. Twenty-three bars and restaurants are competing this year. To cast an online ballot, visit parkcityrestaurants.com. One vote may be cast per email address, per day. The creator of the winning cocktail will be awarded $200, as well as be featured in the association's marketing efforts.

Victory Ranch expands homesites, cabins

Victory Ranch, a private vacation home community in Kamas, recently announced its launch of a fractional ownership offering. According to a press release, people will be able to pay a portion of the cost of ownership and have access to the cabin homes for six weeks each year. Victory Ranch also recently opened 4,000 acres and 34 homesites for full purchase ranging from 3 to 22 acres in size. To accompany the growth, it constructed a new clubhouse called The Barn.

Chamber/Bureau to host its annual meeting

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its annual meeting on July 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Marriott, according to the Chamber/Bureau's website. The Chamber/Bureau is set to share its 2018-19 tourism marketing plan and recognize outgoing board members and officers. The 2018 Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award will also be presented at the event. Advanced registration is $28 a person through July 17 and $45 after the date. Direct any questions to the Chamber/Bureau at 435-649-6100.