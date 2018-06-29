Business briefs: The Women’s Giving Fund to announce grant recipient

Women's Giving Fund to announce grant recipient

The Women's Giving Fund, a branch of the Park City Community Foundation, plans on announcing the recipient of its grant on July 9 at Deer Valley's Silver Lake Lodge. According to the organization's website, the event is set to take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The Women's Giving Fund is an endowment that is funded by over 1,000 members. Each year, it awards a grant to a nonprofit in the community that is helping women and children in need. The finalists for the grant are Arts-Kids, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Holy Cross Ministries. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2tP2ZAg.

Digital Currency Con to take place in Park City

Digital Currency Con is scheduled to take place in Park City on July 14 at the Park City Marriott, according to the event's website. A VIP dinner and networking reception is set for July 13 to kick off the event. The conference will feature presentations, panel discussions and keynote addresses with experts in the blockchain industry. General admission is $250 per person. Those interested can purchase tickets at digitalcurrencycon.com.

Gas prices on the rise in Utah

Gas prices in Utah have been high this summer, and a report from AAA predicts that it will only continue to increase. Last week, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.19, the seventh-highest in the country. The national average in June was $2.89 compared to Utah's $3.19. Michael Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Utah, said in the report that the prices are driven by a strong demand for gasoline during the busy summer season.