Business briefs: Utah Olympic Park announces new general manager

Utah Olympic Park announces new general manager

The Utah Olympic Park recently announced that Jamie Kimball will be the new general manager, according to a press release. Kimball began working at the Olympic Park in 2007 as the jump operations coordinator. He was then the manager of jump operations and the senior manager of park operations. He has been involved with major capital projects, such as the installation of the Adventure Course, the Spence Eccles Freestyle Pool renovation and the ski and snowboard training facility Project Jump. Kimball said in the release that he is honored to have been part of the growth of the facility and is excited for the future.

Chamber/Bureau to host Meet with Membership events

The Park City Chamber/Bureau plans to have open office hours for members to better understand the benefits available to them. According to the Chamber Bureau's websites, the "Meet with Membership" events are set to start on Tuesday, July 31, at the Chamber/Bureau. They are set to continue taking place once a month through October. The dates are Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 30, and they are each scheduled to take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Members are not required to RSVP or make an appointment.

Tickets on sale for People's Health Clinic fundraiser

The People's Health Clinic is currently selling tickets to its annual fundraiser, Healthy Laughs. According to the event's website, it is scheduled to take place on Aug. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Chateaux Deer Valley. It will be the last time that the co-founder of the event, David Williams, will emcee the event. Comedians Bill Engvall and Rocky LaPorte are scheduled to perform. Tickets are $150 for general admission. To purchase them, visit https://www.peopleshealthclinic.org/healthy-laughs.