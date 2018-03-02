Vail Resorts offers Military Pass, adds Japan to offerings

Vail Resorts recently announced that it will offer a $99 Epic Military Pass next season. According to a press release, the pass is being offered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Epic Pass. It will be available to all U.S., Canadian and Australian active and retired military personnel and their dependents.

The company has also pledged to donate $1 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every 2018-19 Vail Resorts season pass sold. The Wounded Warrior Project is a nonprofit that offers programs, services and events for wounded military veterans. Based on the previous year's sales, the donation would be more than $750,000, according to the release.

Additionally, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, are making a personal donation of $750,000 to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that helps build stable and secure military families.

The release said that the discounted pass and donation is to honor the company's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, as well as men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force.

"Vail Resorts' pioneering spirit and our core value of serving others can be traced back to our founders, including Pete Seibert, who served in the U.S. Army's famed 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and Earl Eaton, who served as an army engineer during the war," said Katz in the release.

The Epic Military Pass is set to be available Tuesday.

Vail Resorts also announced this week that it is adding Hakuba Valley, Japan, to the Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Epic Australia Pass beginning with the 2018-19 season. Epic Pass holders will receive five consecutive days to Hakuba Valley's nine ski resorts.

"We are pleased to include Hakuba Valley among the world-class mountain resorts that offer the highest standards in skiing and snowboarding on the Epic Pass for skiers and snowboarders," said Hikaru Takanashi, chairman of Hakuba Valley Promotion Board, in a press release.