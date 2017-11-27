Barking Frog SEO helps companies thrive in digital age

As technology invades the world of advertising and marketing, Rick Morris likes to stay ahead of the game.

He has been doing SEO work for more than 20 years, and he decided to bring his business to Park City five years ago. His company, Barking Frog SEO, helps other businesses improve their online ranking power so they appear at the top of search engine lists on Google, Yahoo and Bing.

Morris launched his company in Texas in 2000, before the acronym SEO even existed. At that time, businesses could make a website and see it at the top of the list without any work.

"That's not the case anymore," he said. "Seventeen years later, you can put a website up and it will be invisible forever unless you do something about it."

Since more companies are realizing that search engines are important marketing tools, Morris said his services are not hard to sell. All he has to do is search for his potential client's product or service and show them their competitors' websites rather than their own.

"There's no Yellow Pages anymore, so (search engines are) where people go to find the product or service that they are looking for," he said.

Most of Morris's work can be done remotely, so he decided to move to Park City for a lifestyle change in 2012. He wanted to be by snow for skiing and trails for mountain biking.

When he moved, he changed the name of his company to Barking Frog, a nickname he developed while working from home in Texas. His dog always barked while he was on the phone talking to clients. It was so loud that when he apologized for a barking dog, people misheard him and asked, "A barking frog?" The nickname stuck, and he said it fits with Park City's dog-friendly culture.

Morris continues to have clients in Texas and all over the U.S., but is gaining clientele in Park City as well. He has five people working for him — three in Salt Lake City and two that work in different states.

Since moving to Park City, Morris said he has tripled his business. He attributes part of it to more companies appreciating the necessity for SEO, but also because there are so many small emerging businesses in Park City. He hopes to continue that momentum and expand along with Park City's economy.

Morris loves what he does because of the challenge of his work, since there is no simple recipe to success. In Park City, his abilities are tested even more because he works with "small-town customers that have big-town needs." All of it fuels his competitive and creative nature. "SEO is kind of like when you paint a picture," he said. "I compare it to that because, how could you ask an artist, 'I want to paint a million dollar picture?' An artist could do it, but there is no one path to take to get to the end result. You have to look at it, analyze it, design it and make changes all along the way."