Bill White Farms opens new office, event space

A new building has sprouted up at Bill White Farms.

The farm, a nonprofit under the larger organization Bill White Enterprises, produces farm-raised products that are sold, used during fundraiser events for nonprofits and donated to the Christian Center of Park City. It now has a new office building and event space to host the fundraisers.

Bill White Enterprises purchased the historic farm in 2013 and renovated a house on the property. In 2015, the nonprofit started hosting fundraiser events for other nonprofits in the renovated house. It provided the food for the groups, said Christian Frech, operations manager for Bill White Enterprises.

The company hopes to expand its community involvement and event services with the new space, Frech said.

The company previously owned an office space in Prospector. But, Frech said, company leaders wanted to have staff members on the farm.

"The farm has become the heartbeat of the restaurant group," he said. "Having our office there, having everybody together on that property is just kind of special."

The company sold the Prospector office space and spent the last year constructing its new office and event space. As of earlier this month, the entire staff is in place at the farm.

The 7,500-square-foot building contains office space on the first floor and a large open room for events on the upper floor. The room has a rustic Western feel, with antiqued cross link fences and paintings of the Wild West decorating the walls. It has a food service bar area.

Frech said since starting to host fundraiser events four years ago, the nonprofit has watched that service expand.

Bill White Farms plans to continue to use the renovated house on the farm for events, but the new space will allow it to host more fundraisers, Frech said.

"This new space will be an interesting new adventure for us," he said. "Hopefully the farm will be home for a long, long time."