Business briefs: Alpine Distilling awarded for whiskey

May 21, 2018
Alpine Distilling awarded for whiskey
Alpine Distilling was awarded the Drammie Award for its Alpine Spur Whiskey. According to a press release, it was named the most innovative new whiskey released in 2017 by ForWhiskeyLovers.com. The Alpine Spur Whiskey was inspired by The Spur Bar & Grill and blends single malt whiskey with a Kentucky bourbon. "We know the market is crowded with many excellent products, giving individuals seemingly unlimited choices in what to consume, so earning this award from hundreds of worldwide whiskey enthusiasts is quite an honor," said Rob Sergent, founder of Alpine Distilling, in the release.
PandoLabs to host educational program
PandoLabs is set to host a 90-day educational program called Peer 2 Peer for anyone working on a project to solve a community problem. According to the group's Facebook page, there will be an information session about the program on Monday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at PandoLabs. It is specifically for high school- or college-aged individuals with an idea to solve a problem in the community. They will work with mentors to learn how to create a business or nonprofit and set goals.
Chamber/Bureau to host summer expo
The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its Summer Activities Expo and Party on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. according to the Chamber/Bureau website. The event is scheduled to take place at the Park City Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. Businesses that host summer activities and events will have booths at the event. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit this website.
