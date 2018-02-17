Business briefs: Alterra Mountain Company partners with Protect Our Winters

Skullcandy office acquired by Dakota Pacific Real Estate

Dakota Pacific Real Estate Partners, headquartered in Salt Lake City, recently acquired the Skullcandy headquarters building at 6301 N. Landmark Drive. According to a press release, the building was previously owned by The Boyer Company. It is located in the Park City Tech Center in Kimball Junction. This is the third investment the commercial real estate company has made in Park City within the last six months. Lane Critchfield, managing director of Dakota Pacific, said in the release that Park City's market has long-term growth trends.

Alpine Distilling wins double gold for single malt whiskey

Alpine Distilling, a distillery located in Park City, recently won a double gold medal for its Traveler's Rest American Single Malt Whiskey. According to a press release, The Fifty Best, an online guide to wines and spirits, hosted an American malt whiskey tasting with professionals from the industry. Rob Sergent, managing director of Alpine Distilling, said in the release that the company is honored to have its single malt receive such high accolades.

Alterra Mountain Company partners with Protect Our Winters

Alterra Mountain Company, which owns Deer Valley Resort, announced this week that its Ikon Pass is partnering with the nonprofit Protect Our Winters to improve climate change education and advocacy. According to a press release, Alterra gave $25,000 to Protect Our Winters to establish the Ikon Pass Fund to support industry-led climate initiatives. The multi-resort company made an additional $25,000 donation to Protect Our Winters to become a Summit Level Partner. Those who purchase an Ikon Pass for the 2018-19 winter season will receive a one-year complimentary membership to the nonprofit as well.