Business briefs: Applications open for Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant

Applications open for Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant

Applications are open for the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, according to the Governor's Office of Economic Development. The Office of Outdoor Recreation awards grants to communities in Utah looking to construct or expand outdoor recreation amenities and help boost tourism. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. For more information about the grant, and to access the application, visit https://business.utah.gov/uorg/.

Company reports boosted bookings in December, through winter season

DestiMetrics, a platform from Inntopia that provides lodging metrics for the mountain travel industry in North America, recently reported that bookings made in December for arrivals in that month were up 50.9 percent compared to the previous December. According to a press release, bookings were driven by a fair amount of snowfall throughout the Mountain West, as well as a general decline in the average daily rate of a room throughout the region. DestiMetrics predicts that occupancy will remain high throughout the rest of the winter season. "As we enter the peak ski season months, western mountain lodging is poised for another strong season bolstered by healthy snowfall and savvy rate management," said Tom Foley, senior vice president of business operations and analytics for Inntopia, in the release.

Tourism Day on the Hill set for Feb. 1

The Utah Office of Tourism is expected to hold its 12th annual Tourism Day on the Hill on Feb. 1, according to the organization's website. Those in the tourism industry are invited to attend the event at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is set to include networking with legislators and other industry members. Those interested in exhibiting at the event can sign up via https://www.utahtourism.org/1287/.