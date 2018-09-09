Business briefs: Backcountry donates to firefighters on Labor Day

Backcountry donates to firefighters on Labor Day

Backcountry, an online retailer with headquarters in Park City, recently donated $10,000 of its proceeds from Labor Day to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. According to the company's website, Backcountry decided to donate because of the large amount of work firefighters have been tasked with over the summer, with fires burning across the Western U.S. The Wildland Firefighter Foundation helps families of firefighters that were killed in the line of duty.

New spa director announced

Stein Eriksen Lodge recently announced that Jaimie Peterson will be the new director of the lodge's spa. According to a press release, she will oversee the spas at the Stein Eriksen Lodge, The Chateaux Deer Valley and Stein Eriksen Residences. Prior to joining the lodge in January, she worked as the assistant director of the spa at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. She said she hopes to use the spa to enhance people's performance on the Park City trails year round.

Chamber/Bureau to host Fall Mixer

The Park City Chamber/Bureau plans to hold a Fall B2B Mixer and Party on Sept. 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., according to a newsletter. The event is set to take place at the Legacy Lodge at Park City Mountain Resort and will include professional development, networking, vendor booths, live music and prizes. Prior to the event, a certified Google trainer will lead two free workshops on Google titled "Get Found on Google Search and Maps," which is set to take place from 3 to 4 p.m., and "Make Your Website Work for You," from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. All members of the Chamber/Bureau and their employees are invited to attend, as well as prospective Chamber/Bureau members. To register, visit the Chamber/Bureau’s event page.