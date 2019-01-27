Business briefs: Berkshire Hathaway hires new vice president

Berkshire Hathaway hires new vice president

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties recently announced Kevin Larsen as the new senior vice president of Wasatch Back operations, according to a press release. Larsen was most recently the managing broker of Park City operations for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Prior to that, he managed the now-merged offices for Wardley/GMAC/Coldwell Banker. "Kevin has an impressive management reputation and sales background in Utah and will contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of our firm," said Steve Roney, CEO and owner of Utah Properties, in the release.

Provisions by Riverhorse to serve dinner

Park City Provisions by Riverhorse will now be serving dinner, according to a press release. The grab-and-go café, deli and specialty market will serve items such as baby back ribs, buffalo chicken bites and wild game chili. A kids' menu is also available. The "Provisions after Dark" menu, as it is called, will be available from 4 to 9 p.m.

Chamber/Bureau to host economic update luncheon

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its economic update luncheon on Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Marriott. According to an event flier, all Chamber/Bureau members are invited to attend. The event will include a mid-season economic update from Bill Malone, president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, and a keynote address from Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc. He is expected to speak about global, national and regional economic performance, particularly in the financial, labor, real estate and construction markets. To RSVP, visit http://www.visitparkcity.com/rsvp.