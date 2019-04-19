Business briefs: Chamber/Bureau to host lunch and learn for small businesses

Lunch and learn to discuss small business finances

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host a lunch and learn for small business owners titled “What Keeps You Up at Night?” According to the Chamber/Bureau’s website, the seminar is set to take place at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital on Wednesday, April 24, from noon to 1 p.m. It will be a question-and-answer session with Mark Brown, a financial adviser in Park City. The session will address questions such as, “Can my business survive without me?” and “Am I on track for this business to fund my retirement in 10 years?” To register, visit http://www.visitparkcity.com/members/chamber-bureau-events/rsvp/.

Small Business Administration to host awards

The Small Business Administration of Utah is set to host its awards ceremony and luncheon on May 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. According to the administration’s newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City. The event will include an awards ceremony, lunch and scheduled time for networking. The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is suggested. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2UntoAB.

Foundation to hold executive director roundtable

The Park City Community Foundation is set to hold an executive director roundtable meeting on Wednesday, April 24, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. According to the foundation’s website, nonprofit executive directors are invited to attend the meeting to share best practices with other nonprofit leaders in the community. The topic of the meeting will be human resources. Jill Shroyer, founder of Expedition HR, is expected to present. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital. To RSVP, message Maddy Shear at maddyshear1@gmail.com.