Business briefs: Chamber/Bureau to host seminar about cybersecurity

Chamber/Bureau to host seminar about cybersecurity

The Park City Chamber/Bureau plans to offer professional education seminars starting on Aug. 29. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, the seminar is set to take place from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Park City Board of Realtors Board Room. The topic will be cybersecurity for businesses. Executech, which provides information technology services to Utah, will talk about cyber threats, email security and data backup, among other things. The event is free and open to members of the Chamber/Bureau. To RSVP, go to visitparkcity.com/rsvp.

Zions Bank awards local banker with honor

Zions Bank recently awarded Cheryl Ginn, vice president and treasury relationship manager at Zions Bank in Park City, the Excellence Award. According to a press release, she was honored at an event on Aug. 7 because of her work developing client relationships, helping them with their specific financial needs and serving in the community. Ginn is the chair of the Salt Lake Chamber's Women's Business Forum for the Wasatch Back region. She also volunteers with the Christian Center, the Kimball Art Center and the Peace House. The Excellence Award is given annually to select Zions Bank employees.

Utah's recreation summit set to take place next month

The Utah Outdoor Recreation Summit is set to take place from Sept. 4-6 at the Zermatt Resort in Heber City, according to the event's website. The event, which is hosted by the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, is scheduled to include outdoor recreation activities as well as workshops and lectures about topics such as trail building, outdoor recreation in schools and gender gaps in the outdoor industry. Gov. Gary Herbert and Spencer Cox, lieutenant governor, are set to speak during the event. To register, visit utahoutdoorsummit.com.