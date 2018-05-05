Business briefs: Chamber/Bureau to host Travel Rally Day

Chamber/Bureau to host Travel Rally Day

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host a Travel Rally Day at the Kimball Junction Visitor Information Center on Tuesday, May 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, the event is to celebrate the importance of the tourism industry on Park City's economy during National Travel and Tourism Week. The event is free and open to the public. The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be on site to accept blood donations during the event.

Summit County businesses win Best of State awards

The awards program Best of State recently named multiple organizations in Summit County as the best in Utah. According to Best of State's website, The Arena at Blue Sky Utah in Coalville won best wedding venue, Newpark Resort in Park City won best vacation resort, Westgate Park City Resort and Spa won best ski lodging resort, Stein Eriksen Lodge won best resort hotels/lodging, Serenity Spa by Westgate in Park City won best destination spa and Destination Hotels Utah in Park City won best hospitality service. In the dining category, Drafts Burger Bar won best American pub and gourmet burgers, Szechuan Chinese Kitchen won best Szechuan and Edge Steakhouse won best steaks, best wine service and best chef with its chef Ivan Ruiz. Economic summit to take place May 15

The Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to host the Wasatch Back Economic Summit on May 15. The event, which will cover the key issues facing businesses in Summit and Wasatch counties, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Zermatt Resort in Midway. The keynote speakers will be Derek Miller, president and chief executive officer of World Trade Center Utah, and Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. There will also be breakout sessions. To register, visit this website.