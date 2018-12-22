Business briefs: Deer Valley chef to be a guest on the TODAY show

Deer Valley chef to be a guest on the TODAY show

Zane Holmquist, vice president of food and beverage and corporate chef at Stein Eriksen Lodge, is scheduled to return to NBC's TODAY Christmas show as a guest, according to a press release. Holmquist will prepare seasonal recipes, including maple nog and candy cane fudge, on the show, which is set to air on Christmas day. "I'm grateful for the invitation, and I love sharing flavors of Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley with viewers tuning in at home, preparing for their own holiday celebrations," Holmquist said in the release. This is his seventh time preparing dishes and drinks on the TODAY Christmas show.

Promontory Club to open lodge for guests

Promontory Club recently announced in a press release the opening of its ski-in, ski-out lodge available to Promontory members. The PC Lodge will be located at the base of Park City Mountain Resort near First Time lift. The lodge includes a fireplace, seating, lockers and a small retail shop. A Promontory shuttle will provide transportation to and from the lodge. It was scheduled to open on Dec. 22.

High West Distillery to host dinner events through winter

High West Distillery is set to begin hosting weekly events for its Supper Club Series, according to a press release. The events, which are set to take place every Thursday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. through the 2019 winter season, will include live music, a set menu and High West drinks. The cost to attend is $40, not including drinks. The dinners are set to take place at The Refectory at High West Distillery in Wanship.