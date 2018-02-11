Business briefs: Deer Valley’s parent company names new CEO

Deer Valley's parent company names new CEO

Alterra Mountain Company, which owns Deer Valley Resort, announced this week that Rusty Gregory will be the chief executive officer of the multi-resort company. According to a press release, Gregory has worked in the ski industry for 40 years and served as the chairman and CEO of Mammoth Mountain in California for more than 20 years. Gregory will focus on developing the growth of the company as well as guest service strategies. Prior to being named CEO, Gregory was serving as the senior strategic advisor of the newly formed company.

PandoLabs to launch program for outdoor industry businesses

PandoLabs, an entrepreneurial network, plans to launch an educational program for startups in Summit County involved in the outdoor industry. Juliana Duran, associate director of PandoLabs, will host an information session about the program, which is called The Foundry, on Feb. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Park City Library, room 101. The event and 90-day program are free and open to anyone interested in starting an outdoor-focused business.

JLF Architects recognized by Mountain Living

JLF Architects, which has offices in Bozeman, Montana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Park City, was recently named one of the top mountain architects in the West by Mountain Living magazine. According to a press release, the magazine publishes the list every year, and principal of the architectural firm, Logan Leachman, said that it is an honor to be recognized.