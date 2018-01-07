Business briefs: Del Taco donates to the National Ability Center

Del Taco donates to the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center received $35,606 from Del Taco during the restaurant's annual fundraising campaign. According to a press release, the amount set a record high and brought the year-over-year grand sum to about a quarter of a million dollars. This is the eighth year that Utah's locally owned Del Taco restaurants have donated funds to the center. From Nov. 1 to 21, restaurant guests were asked to donate any amount, and all of the proceeds were gifted directly to the NAC. Gail Barille, CEO of the National Ability Center, said in the release that the money will be used to expand its offerings to help people with different abilities.

Flanagan's to celebrate its 10-year anniversary

Flanagan's On Main is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in business this month. On Jan. 12, 13 and 14, the Irish pub plans to have giveaways and concerts in the evening, said Ivonne Timar, one of the restaurant's managers. Tony Oros will perform on Friday, Jan. 12, followed by a karaoke night. The Brothers Brimm will perform on Saturday and The Blue Divide on Sunday. The nightly celebrations will take place from 10 p.m. until closing. Also, prime rib, which is typically only served on Thursday nights, will be available during those three days. For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

January Named learn to ski and board Month

Governor Gary Herbert declared January as Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in Utah. According to a press release, more than 100 resorts nationwide and 13 of Utah's resorts are participating in various programs in order to boost the growth of the sport. While Utah resorts have been a part of the challenge since the initiative's beginning 10 years ago, Herbert officially declared it in the state. Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort both have different deals for the month that can be viewed at https://www.skiutah.com/deals/learn-to-ski-and-snowboard.