Business briefs: Designer finalist for international designer award

Designer finalist for international designer award

Park City native Reid Baker was selected as a top-20 finalist for an international young fashion designer award, the LVMH Prize, last month. Baker, who now lives in Portugal, and his co-designer Ines Amorim were listed in the top 20 for their brand Ernest W. Baker, according to the LVMH Prize website. The pair did not advance to the top eight finalists, which were selected this week. Their brand is named after Baker's grandfather and combines western American with Old World European styles. The 20 designers were invited to the LVMH headquarters in Paris last month to present their collections.

Vail Resorts to launch a digital mountain assistant

Vail Resorts announced this week that it will launch a digital mountain assistant called Emma. According to a press release, the technology will be available for the 2018-19 season at nine resorts, including Park City. Emma will answer guest questions and provide information about snow conditions, rental and lift tickets, lift wait times and dining options. In the future, Vail Resorts hopes to integrate Emma with its app, EpicMix.

Spring Job Fair looking for businesses to attend

The 2018 Spring Job Fair for Wasatch and Summit counties is set to take place on March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Utah Valley University campus in Heber City. According to the Park City Chamber/Bureau's newsletter, businesses can register for a table at the job fair for free. At the fair, they will be able to meet prospective employees, conduct or schedule interviews and hire on the spot. Those wishing to participate must contact the Department of Workforce Services at sangle@utah.gov. Individuals looking for work are invited to attend.