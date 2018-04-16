Business briefs: Drafts Sports Bar rebrands to serve burgers and shakes

Drafts Sports Bar rebrands to serve burgers and shakes

Westgate Park City Resort and Spa announced that it has changed its Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to Drafts Burger Bar, according to a press release. The change came about after the restaurant was recognized for having the best burger in the state for the fifth year by Best of State. Executive chef Ivan Ruiz rebranded the restaurant with a new menu with several burger options. Drafts Burger Bar will also offer shakes, including one called "I Want All the Puppies." A portion of the proceeds from the shake will be donated to the pet rescue and adoption center Nuzzles and Co.

Hyatt Centric Park City opens a wedding venue

The Hyatt Centric Park City recently opened a new wedding venue called the Sunrise Lawn. The venue is located at 3551 N. Escala Court in the Canyons Village area of Park City Mountain Resort. The event space is about 600 square feet and can seat about 180 guests, said Barbara Dennis, director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Centric Park City. It also includes an outdoor deck. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place recently. Those interested in booking can call the hotel at 435-940-1234 or visit this website.

Kodiak Cakes founders finalists for entrepreneurial award

EY, a professional services firm for entrepreneurs, named the founders of Kodiak Cakes finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Awards in the Utah region. According to a press release, Cameron Smith and Joel Clark, co-founders of Park City-based Kodiak Cakes, were among the 24 Utah businesses named. The award recognizes professionals who excel in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. The winners will be announced on June 2 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.