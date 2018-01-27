Business briefs: Economic Update to take place Feb. 6

Economic Update to take place Feb. 6

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host an Economic Update Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 6. According to the Chamber/Bureau's newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place at the Park City Marriott from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, will be the keynote speaker and Chamber/Bureau leaders will give a mid-season economic update. Those wishing to attend must register by Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Chamber/Bureau's website, visitparkcity.com. Individual tickets cost $27 or $250 for a table of 10.

PandoLabs to host information session

The entrepreneurial network PandoLabs is scheduled to have an information session about its new educational program on Monday, Jan. 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. According to an event flier, the event is free and open to community members who are hoping to start a business. The event will give information and answer questions about the Foundry, a program at PandoLabs that includes mentorship and educational sessions. No registration is required.

Promontory Foundation distributes grants

The Promontory Foundation recently distributed $181,000 in grant money to 26 charitable organizations that have an impact in Park City. According to a press release, some of the organizations include the Sundance Institute, the pet rescue and adoption center Nuzzles & Co. and community mental health advocacy group CONNECT. The Promontory Foundation is a part of the private mountain community Promontory.