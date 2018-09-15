Business briefs: Holy Cross Ministries to host fifth annual Autumn Harvest Benefit

Holy Cross Ministries to host fifth annual Autumn Harvest Benefit

Holy Cross Ministries of Utah is set to host its fifth annual Autumn Harvest Benefit on Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at High West Distillery. According to a press release, the event will include live music, refreshments and programming from Holy Cross Ministries. An optional distillery tour and whiskey tasting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go toward Holy Cross Ministries, which provides health outreach, early childhood education and legal services for low-income families in Summit County.

Chamber Bureau to host event for members

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host an event called Chamber 101 and a new member lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 18. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, new members and employees of existing members are invited to attend to learn about membership benefits. Attendees can ask questions about membership and get to know other business owners in the community. Lunch will be served. For more information, visit http://www.visitparkcity.com/members/chamber-bureau-events/rsvp/.

Cryptocurrency summit to take place next month

EquityICO Business Summit, a conference about cryptocurrencies, is set to take place at the Zermatt Resort in Midway on Oct. 19 and 20. According to a press release, there will be panel discussions, keynote speeches and coaching sessions about cryptocurrency. The event will focus on the initial coin offerings process, a fundraising mechanism for new cryptocurrency. For more information and to register, visit http://www.equityico.io/.