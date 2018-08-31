Business briefs: Holy Cross Ministries to host fifth annual Autumn Harvest Benefit

Holy Cross Ministries to host fifth annual Autumn Harvest Benefit

Holy Cross Ministries of Utah is set to host its fifth annual Autumn Harvest Benefit on Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at High West Distillery. According to a press release, the event will include live music, refreshments and programming from Holy Cross Ministries. An optional distillery tour and whiskey tasting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go toward Holy Cross Ministries, which provides health outreach, early childhood education and legal services for low-income families in Summit County. Tickets are $100 a person or $1,200 a table and are available until Sept. 8.

Park City Chamber/Bureau to host seminar on Facebook

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host a professional education seminar on Sept. 11, according to its website. Face It Social Media Marketing is scheduled to talk about recent changes to Facebook and how businesses can better use the site to their benefit. The seminar is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital. Members of the Chamber/Bureau are invited to attend.

Park City Community Foundation to hold celebration

The Park City Community Foundation is set to host its Community Fund Grants Celebration on Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of John and Kristi Cummings on Old Ranch Road. According to the event's website, the foundation plans to award more than $170,000 to 38 nonprofits. Representatives from each nonprofit will then share what initiatives they intend to fund with the grants. The winner of the Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award will also be announced. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required.