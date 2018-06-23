Business briefs: Kamas Valley Business Association to hold quarterly meeting

Kamas Valley Business Association to hold quarterly meeting

The Kamas Valley Business Association is scheduled to hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 28, at 8 a.m. According to an email announcement, the meeting is set to take place at Oakley's Cattlemen Hall at 911 W. Center St.. Members of the business association, which consists of business owners in the Kamas corridor, are invited to attend. Those with questions can email Tal Adair at taladair@gmail.com.

Summit County Council accepting feedback on sales tax

Summit County Council is accepting feedback about how it moves forward with a new optional sales tax for transportation and a new sales tax for transit, which was part of the Transportation Governance Amendments signed into law by Gov. Herbert in March. According to a county newsletter, the council is accepting feedback until June 27. The revenues generated would help the county fund projects in Kimball Junction, on S.R. 224 and in Silver Creek sooner than previously planned. To provide comments, contact any council or staff member directly or email mobilitymatters@summitcounty.org.

Recycle Utah to host fundraising event

Recycle Utah is set to host its seventh annual fundraising event on June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the recycling center. According to the nonprofit's website, proceeds from ticket entry will help fund glass recycling collection programs at Recycle Utah. The program diverts glass from going into the Summit County landfill. Tickets are $7 per entry and are available at the door. The event is set to include live music, food and drinks.