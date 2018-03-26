Business briefs: Kamas Valley Business Association to host meeting

Kamas Valley Business Association to host meeting

The Kamas Valley Business Association is set to host its first annual meeting on Wednesday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. According to the Park City Chamber/Bureau newsletter, the event will showcase the purpose of the association, which was formed last year, and help businesses in the Kamas Valley become involved. It is set to be held at Kamas City Hall at 170 N. Main St. in Kamas. Lunch will be provided. No RSVP is required.

Engel & Völkers Park City honored for donations

The real estate company Engel & Völkers Park City was recently awarded the Contribution at Closing Award from its parent company, Engel & Völkers Americas. The award is given to a shop and advisor who contributed the most to the North American company's Contribution at Closing program. The Park City branch was chosen for its support of the Special Olympics through volunteer and fundraising efforts. This is the second year that Engel & Völkers Park City has been recognized for being the top shop.

Promontory restructures marketing department

Promontory, the vacation home community, recently reorganized its marketing department and hired two new positions. According to a press release, Jenna Anderson will serve as director of marketing and Nicole Rizika as community coordinator. Rizika is a Park City native and Anderson moved to the area seven years ago. Both said in the release that they are excited to work with the Promontory team.