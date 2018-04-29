Business briefs: Kimball Art Center announces new cafe

Kimball Art Center announces new cafe

The Kimball Art Center recently announced that it will be opening a new cafe to replace the eatery Uptown Fare, which closed last month. According to a press release, Ellie's Private Chefs and Catering will expand to have its own cafe. Ellie Shropshire, who owns the business, plans to serve soups, salads, sandwiches and sweets. She said in the release that she has been looking to branch out for a while. "With the Kimball Art Center being just a few yards from our catering kitchen, and being an organization I already proudly support, it just felt like a perfect opportunity," she said. She plans to open the cafe by the end of May.

Economic summit to take place May 15

The Park City Chamber Bureau and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to host the Wasatch Back Economic Summit on May 15. The event, which will discuss the key issues facing businesses in Summit and Wasatch counties, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Zermatt Resort in Midway. The keynote speakers will be Derek Miller, president and chief executive officer of World Trade Center Utah and Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. There will also be breakout sessions. To register, visit this website.

Gasoline is at highest cost in three years

The price of unleaded, regular gasoline in Utah has hit $3 for the first time since 2015. According to AAA's Fuel Gauge Report, gas prices have increased by more than 60 cents since the beginning of 2018. Michael Blasky, a spokesperson for AAA Utah, said that the increase is likely due to a high travel demand and increasing oil costs. Last April, oil was $50 a barrel, but now it is about $70. Blasky said the price is not likely to decrease because of the approaching busy summer travel season.