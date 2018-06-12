Business briefs: Kodiak Cakes wins entrepreneur award

Kodiak Cakes wins entrepreneur award

Kodiak Cakes, which is headquartered in Park City, recently received the manufacturing and consumer products award at the Entrepreneur of the Year Utah Region Awards Gala. According to a press release, Joel Clark and Cam Smith, co-founders, were recognized at the event. Kodiak Cakes was one of nine businesses in Utah that were honored. The awards are put on by EY, a global organization that has assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services for businesses.

Summer cocktail contest is open

Submissions are open for the Park City Area Restaurant Association's summer cocktail contest, according to a press release. Bartenders and mixologists who are members of the association can submit their recipe entries until June 18. The winner is expected to earn a $200 cash prize and also be featured in marketing efforts from the association. Those interested in participating can enter by emailing Ginger Ries at ginger.ries@me.com or by mail to the association. The cocktails will be available for people to try at restaurants and bars starting July 1 and online voting will run through July 31. For more information, visit this website.

Park City Rotary Club to honor nonprofits at event

The Park City Rotary Club plans to have an event to honor the nonprofits doing work around Summit County on June 19. A lunch is scheduled to take place at the Grub Steak Restaurant, and one representative from each nonprofit is invited to attend, said Guillermo Zelaya, a board member chair for the grant committee. At the event, nonprofits will have one minute to present about what they do. The Rotary club is also accepting applications for its 2018 grant program. All nonprofits with an operating budget of $500,000 or less are invited to apply by July 30. To RSVP for the lunch or to apply for a grant, visit this website.