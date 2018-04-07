Business briefs: Love Your Pet Bakery receives national recognition

Love Your Pet Bakery receives national recognition

The cat and dog nutrition brand Love Your Pet Bakery in Park City was selected as an American Small Business Champion by SCORE and Sam's Club. Valarie Kamdar, founder and chief executive officer, said that two businesses were selected from each state for the award. SCORE is a network of business mentors. Winners receive a paid trip to a training and networking event in Reno, Nevada, at the end of the month. Three grand prize winners will be named at the event. Kamdar, who started the business 28 years ago, said that it is an honor to be recognized by the organization.

Grand Summit Hotel names new general manager

The Grand Summit Hotel announced that Chuck Randles will be the senior director of lodging operations for Park City and general manager of the hotel. According to a press release, he will also oversee the Silverado Lodge and Sundial Lodge in Park City. He most recently served as the general manager for Keystone Resort Property Management in Colorado. He has worked with Vail Resorts for more than 12 years. He said in the release that he is excited to immerse himself in the Park City community.

Utah Economic Summit to take place April 27

The Utah Economic Summit is scheduled to take place on April 27 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. According to the event's website, business, government and academic leaders are invited to learn about Utah's economy. It is hosted by Gov. Gary Herbert. There will be breakout sessions and a keynote speech from Mitch Lowe, chief executive officer of MoviePass and co-founding executive of Netflix. For a full schedule and registration information, visit this website.