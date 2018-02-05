Business briefs: Lucky Ones Coffee to move into Park City Library

Lucky Ones Coffee to move into Park City Library

Lucky Ones Coffee was recently selected as the new coffee vendor for the Park City Library. The coffee shop is a new businesses started by two locals, Katie Holyfield and Taylor Matkins. The shop will employ individuals with disabilities, Matkins said. They received approval from the Park City Council at its meeting on Feb. 1. Lucky Ones is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money needed to get the business running. They hope to open the shop the first weekend in March.

Westgate Resorts grants money to nonprofits

Westgate Resorts Foundation, which is part of the national resort firm Westgate Resorts, provided six nonprofits in Utah with grants. According to a press release, the foundation awarded $72,500 to the organizations on Jan. 30. The Park City Education Foundation was awarded $15,000 to be used for the education program Bright Futures and the Christian Center of Park City was given $10,000 for Back 2 School Basics.

Economic Update to take place Feb. 6

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host an Economic Update Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 6. According to the Chamber/Bureau's newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place at the Park City Marriott from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, will be the keynote speaker, and Chamber/Bureau leaders will provide a mid-season economic update. Tickets are $32 in advance and $45 at the door. They can be purchased online at visitparkcity.com.