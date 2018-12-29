Business briefs: Lunch and learn will discuss insurance, health care options

Lunch and learn will discuss insurance, health care options

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host a lunch and learn event on Jan. 15. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, the event will focus on health care and insurance options businesses can offer to their employees. Michael Kagen, a doctor who owns a medical practice in town, is set to present. He is expected to talk about how direct primary care and concierge practice models might be a supplement or alternative to health insurance offerings. The event is set to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Hospital.

Salt Lake Chamber to host economic outlook summit

The Salt Lake Chamber is scheduled to host its Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit on Jan. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. According to the Chamber's Facebook page, the event helps businesses gain insights about the future of Utah's economy and policy priorities for the legislative session. Edward Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, is expected to give the keynote address. The summit is $80 for Chamber members and $100 for non-members.

Member showcase scheduled for Jan. 22

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its first member showcase of 2019 on Jan. 22 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chamber/Bureau office, according to its website. New and old businesses are invited to attend the event, which takes place monthly. The Chamber/Bureau will speak with the businesses present about how they can best help the businesses. No more than eight businesses can attend, so owners must register well before the event.