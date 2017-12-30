Business briefs: PandoLabs to host informational session for start-ups

PandoLabs to host informational session for start-ups

The entrepreneurial network PandoLabs is scheduled to host a workshop for start-up businesses on Jan. 11. According to Juliana Duran, associate director of PandoLabs, it is set to take place at 2750 Rasmussen Rd, Suite #201 from 6 to 7 p.m. Duran will present an information session about The Foundry, a free program for those working on entrepreneurial projects. The workshop will discuss how to put together a 90-day plan for new businesses and how to become a part of The Foundry, which was brought to PandoLabs from the nonprofit Quatere. No registration is required and the event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/879602288885475.

Promontory hires new Kids' Cabin director

The private community Promontory recently named a new director for its Kids' Cabin, according to a press release. Britney Vernon will be working with junior club members from 4 to 12 years old. She previously worked in the recreation area at the club and has experience working with preschools in Wyoming. In the release, Robin Milne, general manager of Promontory, said that she is excited to have Vernon back on the team, and Vernon said that she looks forward to developing new programs that incorporate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and play.

Restaurants to serve specials for New Year's Eve

Restaurants around Park City plan to offer specials for New Year's Eve. According to a press release from the Park City Area Restaurant Association, there will be special menus at restaurants such as Firewood, which is offering a five-course prix fixe meal and live music. Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, The Grub Steak, Mariposa at Deer Valley Resort, Powder at Waldorf Astoria and other restaurants will have prix fixe menus as well. Versante Hearth + Bar plans to have a DJ in the evening. For a full list of restaurant specials, visit the Park City Area Restaurant Association's website at https://parkcityrestaurants.com/.