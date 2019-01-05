Business briefs: Park City Coffee Roaster partners with Intermountain Healthcare

Park City Coffee Roaster partners with Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare recently announced that it will be renewing its contract with Park City Coffee Roaster to provide coffee at all of its 23 hospitals in the Mountain West, according to a press release. Rob Hibl, co-owner of Park City Coffee Roaster, said the company first signed a contract with the health care company five years ago. At the time, the coffee was only served in nine hospitals. He and representatives from Intermountain Healthcare are excited about the continued partnership. "By selecting a local supplier, a positive economic ripple effect has formed," said Lisa Nichols, executive director of community health for Intermountain Healthcare.

Salt Lake Chamber to host economic outlook summit

The Salt Lake Chamber is scheduled to host its Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit on Jan. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. According to the Chamber's Facebook page, the event helps businesses gain insights about the future of Utah's economy and policy priorities for the legislative session. Edward Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, is expected to give the keynote address. The summit is $80 for Chamber members and $100 for non-members.

Lunch and learn will discuss insurance, health care options

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host a lunch and learn event on Jan. 15. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, the event will focus on health care and insurance options businesses can offer to their employees. Michael Kagen, a doctor who owns a medical practice in town, is set to present. He is expected to talk about how direct primary care and concierge practice models might be a supplement or alternative to health insurance offerings. The event is set to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Hospital.