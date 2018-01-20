Business briefs: Park City Lodging named Green Business of the Year

Park City Lodging named Green Business of the Year

Park City Lodging, Inc. was named Recycle Utah's Green Business of the Year. According to a press release, the lodging company has been with Recycle Utah's Green Business program since 2015, and since that time has installed chemical automation systems in hot tubs to conserve water, given each guest a reusable grocery bag and initiated a bulk amenity program. In 2016, the company's office was completed with 52 solar panels, a green organic rooftop, employee housing and an ozonating system for laundry to save water and energy.

Zenzee adds film lover's line to collection

Local clothing and shoes business Zenzee launched new film-inspired apparel to compliment their art lover's line in connection with the PCSC Arts Council. Sharon Backurz, founder of Zenzee, said that 30 percent of profits from the art capsule collection will go back to the council. The apparel is available for purchase online or at Motherlode PC at 710 Main Street, Zenzee's printing partner.

All Seasons Resort Lodging to give skis and drones to guests

All Seasons Resort Lodging, a lodging company in Park City, recently launched a new promotion called "On the House." According to a press release, guests are given a free pair of Rossignol or Dynastar skis, GoPro camera or a DJI Spark drone when they stay at All Seasons Resort Lodging for six or more nights. The promotion is running from now until April 8. Jason Linder, vice president of marketing for the company, said in the release that the gifts are a way to show the guests how much they mean to All Seasons Resort Lodging.