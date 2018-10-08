Business briefs: Park City Women’s Business Network to hold speaker event

Park City Women's Business Network to hold speaker event

The Park City Women's Business Network plans to hold an event on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Athleta on Main Street in Park City. According to the organization's website, Jill Zimmerman, a grief coach, writer, actress and mother, plans to speak to the group about grief. The event is open to all women. Entry is $10 for non-members and free for members. RSVP here.

Stein Eriksen Lodge completes renovation

Stein Eriksen Lodge recently announced that it has completed its expansion, according to a press release. Over the last several months, the lodge has been under construction as amenities were added, such as an entertainment center, a coffee shop, a new family pool, a theater and an outdoor plaza. In total, the renovation cost $14 million. A spokesperson previously stated that the updates were made to attract a younger generation of visitors.

Chamber/Bureau to host lunch and learn on retirement

The Park City Chamber/Bureau plans to host a lunch and learn event titled "Personal retirement planning for small business owners" on Oct. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park City Board of Realtors. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, Kathleen Barlow, financial advisor with Raymond James, plans to teach small businesses and sole proprietors about different retirement options. She also plans to speak about tax issues and the benefits of employee retention. For more information and to RSVP, visit the Chamber/Bureau's event page.