Business briefs: PCMR director joins Snowbasin Resort

PCMR director joins Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin Resort recently announced that Davy Ratchford will be the new general manager of the resort, according to a press release. Ratchford was the senior director of marketing and strategic alliance for Park City Mountain Resort and, prior to that, he worked as the director of marketing for Vail Mountain, Colorado, and Northstar Resort, California. He plans to assume the position in May, and will replace John Loomis, who is retiring. Ratchford lives in the Park City area.

PandoLabs to host happy hour event

The entrepreneurial network PandoLabs plans to host an open happy hour event on April 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. According to the group's Facebook page, the event is open to entrepreneurs, freelancers, mentors and any other supporters of startups in the Wasatch Back area. It is scheduled to take place at the PandoLabs office at 2750 Rasmussen Road. Those interested must RSVP by sending a message to juliana.pandolabs@gmail.com.

Utah Economic Summit to take place April 27

The Utah Economic Summit is scheduled to take place on April 27 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. According to the event's website, business, government and academic leaders are invited to learn about Utah's economy. It is hosted by Gov. Gary Herbert. There will be breakout sessions and a keynote speech from Mitch Lowe, the chief executive officer of MoviePass and co-founding executive of Netflix. For a full schedule and registration information, visit this website.