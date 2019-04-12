Business briefs: Registration open for Wasatch Back Economic Summit

Registration open for Wasatch Back Economic Summit

Registration is open for the second annual Wasatch Back Economic Summit, according to the Park City Chamber/Bureau's newsletter. The summit, which is hosted by the Chamber/Bureau, Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce and Park City Board of Realtors, is scheduled to take place on May 30, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DeJoria Center in Kamas. Keynote speakers and breakout sessions will discuss economic issues facing Summit and Wasatch counties. Registration is $55 in advance. To register, go to visitparkcity.com/RSVP.

Job fair scheduled in Kamas

South Summit High School is set to host a job fair for business owners and potential employees on May 7, from noon to 2 p.m. According to a flyer, businesses can register to have a table at the job fair until May 3. It is scheduled to take place in the high school's main gym. For questions or to register, contact Shanna Atkinson at sa@ssummit.org.

Recycle Utah set to host Earth Day fundraiser

Recycle Utah is set to host its annual Earth Day fundraiser at Wasatch Brew Pub on April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the nonprofit's website. The event is set to include live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $35 each for adults and $20 for children. All event proceeds will help the nonprofit, which offers daily recycling services and provides environmental education to students in Summit and Wasatch counties. To purchase tickets, visit https://sforce.co/2ZgUqNI.