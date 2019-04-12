Business briefs: Registration open for Wasatch Back Economic Summit
April 12, 2019
Registration is open for the second annual Wasatch Back Economic Summit, according to the Park City Chamber/Bureau's newsletter. The summit, which is hosted by the Chamber/Bureau, Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce and Park City Board of Realtors, is scheduled to take place on May 30, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DeJoria Center in Kamas. Keynote speakers and breakout sessions will discuss economic issues facing Summit and Wasatch counties. Registration is $55 in advance. To register, go to visitparkcity.com/RSVP.
Job fair scheduled in Kamas
South Summit High School is set to host a job fair for business owners and potential employees on May 7, from noon to 2 p.m. According to a flyer, businesses can register to have a table at the job fair until May 3. It is scheduled to take place in the high school's main gym. For questions or to register, contact Shanna Atkinson at sa@ssummit.org.
Recycle Utah set to host Earth Day fundraiser
Recycle Utah is set to host its annual Earth Day fundraiser at Wasatch Brew Pub on April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the nonprofit's website. The event is set to include live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $35 each for adults and $20 for children. All event proceeds will help the nonprofit, which offers daily recycling services and provides environmental education to students in Summit and Wasatch counties. To purchase tickets, visit https://sforce.co/2ZgUqNI.
