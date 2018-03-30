Business briefs: Riverhorse on Main recognized by Forbes Travel

Riverhorse on Main recognized by Forbes Travel

Riverhorse on Main recently announced that it was given the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award for its excellence in dining. According to a press release, the Park City restaurant has consistently been recognized in the Forbes list for the last 20 years. "The Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is a global benchmark for the best in hospitality, travel and dining," said Seth Adams, executive chef and co-owner of Riverhorse on Main, in the release. "With more than 900 criteria points to qualify for the distinction, it's no small task to rank so highly."

Ski resorts to close this week

Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort are scheduled to close on Sunday, April 8. Park City Mountain Resort plans to celebrate with a pond skimming competition and concert from Grizfolk featuring The Brevet on Saturday, April 7. Deer Valley and PCMR are scheduled to reopen for the summer on June 15. The dates for the 2018-2019 ski season will be announced later this year.

Realtor donates to local nonprofits

Bessie Lee Ostertag, a Realtor with Luxury Mountain Home Realty, Keller Williams International, recently announced that she will donate 5 percent of her commissions to the charities of her clients' choice. According to a press release, she and her clients have donated to the Peace House, Habitat for Humanity and the National Ability Center. She said in the release that donating to the community is a token of her gratitude.