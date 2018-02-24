Business briefs: Silver Star Café named one of Utah’s best restaurants

Silver Star Café named one of Utah's best restaurants

Silver Star Café at 1825 Three Kings Drive in Park City was named one of Utah's best restaurants by Salt Lake Magazine. According to a press release, it was also selected as the reader's choice award for the Park City area. The restaurants selected by the magazine were based not only on the taste of the dishes and service, but also ethical sourcing and environmental sensitivity. Crystal Rolinger, a manager at the restaurant, said that it uses real cane sugar in its sodas and tries to use as much local produce as possible. She said that the restaurant team is very excited about the recognition.

Park City Area Lodging Association accepting nominations for Black Diamond Awards

The Park City Area Lodging Association is accepting nominations for its annual Black Diamond Awards. According to the association's newsletter, the awards recognize expert levels of service and hospitality within the Park City community. Anyone in the community is invited to nominate people in various categories, such as lodging, food and beverage and those that inspire the lodging community. Nominations are due on March 2 and the award ceremony is scheduled for March 29 at the Chateaux Deer Valley. Visit PCLA’s website for more details and nomination forms.

Gas prices drop for first time this year

Last week, a report from AAA said that the national average price for gasoline dropped for the first time in 2018. According to a press release, while it is common for gas prices to decrease in January and February following the holiday season, this year prices around the country remained high during these months. Throughout 2017, crude oil prices remained around $50 a barrel, but prices jumped to $70 a barrel in early January as Saudi Arabia cut oil production. Utah's average price per gallon is $2.51, and the release said that throughout the year, the cost will likely increase another 10 to 15 cents.