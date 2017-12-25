Business briefs: Ski Butlers adds three French resorts to service

Ski Butlers adds three French resorts to service

Ski Butlers ski rental service recently announced its expansion into three cities in France: Courchevel, Meribel and Val Thorens. According to a press release, the three new French resorts are in addition to the seven that the company launched in September. The business now services 47 resorts around the world. Ski Butlers is partnering with the ski rental service Rental Republic during the expansion. Rental Republic is based out of Europe and is working with the Park City-based company to better understand the European ski community.

Stein Eriksen Lodge chef to appear on TODAY Show

Zane Holmquist, corporate chef at Stein Eriksen Lodge, is scheduled to be a guest chef on NBC's TODAY Show on Christmas. According to a press release, this is the sixth year Holmquist has been invited to appear on the national morning show. During the segment, he plans to share such recipes as his gingerbread hot chocolate and scotcharoo caramel corn. Holmquist, who was also named Chef of the Year by the Utah Restaurant Association, said that it is a privilege to return to the TODAY show each year.

Restaurants offer holiday specials

Several restaurants around Park City plan to offer holiday specials for Christmas and New Year's Eve, according to a press release from the Park City Area Restaurant Association. The Apex at Montage Deer Valley and Powder at Waldorf Astoria will be serving buffets on Christmas day, Versante Hearth + Bar will have a special a la carte menu and The Grub Steak is serving a 3-course fixed menu. A handful of restaurants will be closed or have different hours for the holidays. For a full list of restaurant specials, visit The Park City Area Restaurant Association at https://parkcityrestaurants.com/.