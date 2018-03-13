Business briefs: Stein Collection receives Forbes Travel Guide awards

Stein Collection receives Forbes Travel Guide awards

Stein Collection recently announced that Stein Eriksen Lodge and The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge have been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award. According to a press release, The Chateaux Deer Valley and Glitretind Restaurant also received the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award. The establishments have received this honor in the past, but Russ Olsen, CEO of Stein Collection, said that it is still an amazing accomplishment to be recognized. "(It) validates the efforts of our entire team to make our properties and amenities the best in the world," he said.

New home rental company moves into Park City

The vacation home rental company InvitedHome recently announced that it is expanding to Park City, according to a press release. The Colorado-based company is also located in ski resort destinations Telluride and Breckenridge in Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It currently has cabins in Old Town and the release said company leaders plan to expand it into neighborhoods around Deer Valley and the Canyons in the coming months. Michael Joseph, CEO of the company, said in the release that Park City has always been a desirable destination for InvitedHome.

Nominations open for statewide female entrepreneur awards

Nominations are open for Utah's female entrepreneur awards, the Sego Awards. According to a press release, Braid, a workshop series for women entrepreneurs, and Convoi, a network for Utah's business leaders, will host the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Sundance Mountain Resort in May. Individuals can either nominate themselves or another female entrepreneur living in the state. There are eight award categories. Those interested in learning more or applying can visit https://www.segoawards.com/.