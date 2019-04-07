Business briefs: Stein Eriksen Realty Group launches

Stein Eriksen Realty Group launches

Stein Eriksen Lodge Real Estate and Chateaux Realty recently merged to create Stein Eriksen Realty Group, a boutique, luxury real estate brokerage. According to a press release, the brokerage will specialize in serving the owners and guests of Stein Collection properties, including Stein Eriksen Lodge, The Chateaux Deer Valley, The Residences at The Cheateaux and Stein Eriksen Residences. It will also represent buyers and sellers in the Deer Valley and Park City areas. The brokerage team includes Kristen Barber, principal broker; Sara Werbelow, associate broker; and Melissa Band, associate broker.

O'Shucks top seller of PBR beers

O'Shucks Bar & Grill was recently named the No. 1 seller of 3.2 percent alcohol by volume Pabst Blue Ribbon in the world. Dave Guadagno, team leader of O'Shucks in Park City, said the bar has placed in the top 50 for the volume sold in America in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He said he was shocked when the PBR distributors told him they were the No. 1 sellers of the 3.2 percent strength beer in the world. The bar goes through between six to eight kegs of PBR beer during its local's nights on Tuesdays, Guadagno said.

Kamas Valley Business Association to host annual meeting

The Kamas Valley Business Association is set to host its annual meeting on April 24, according to the group's Facebook page. Spencer Cox, Utah's lieutenant governor, is set to present at the meeting. It is scheduled to take place at the community conference room in the Kamas Library from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Businesses in the Kamas Valley are invited to attend the event. For more information, visit http://www.kamasvalleybusiness.com.