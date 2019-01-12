Business briefs: Stein Eriksen Residences opens restaurant to the public

Stein Eriksen Residences opens restaurant to the public

Stein Eriksen Residences plans to open The 7880 Club to the public, according to a press release. The club, which is located at the hotel at Deer Valley Resort, was previously open only to hotel guests. The restaurant and lounge are expected to be open through April 7, and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. "Guests of Stein Eriksen Residences have enjoyed The 7880 Club so much that we decided to open our doors to everyone on the mountain," said Zane Holmquist, vice president of food and beverage operations and corporate chef for Stein Collection.

Tourism Day on the Hill set for Feb. 1

The Utah Office of Tourism is expected to hold its 12 annual Tourism Day on the Hill on Feb. 1, according to the organization's website. Those in the tourism industry are invited to attend the event at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is set to include networking with legislators and other industry members. Those interested in exhibiting at the event can sign up via https://www.utahtourism.org/1287/.

Chamber/Bureau to host meet with membership event

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to have open office hours for its meet with membership event on Jan. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chamber/Bureau's office. According to the Chamber/Bureau's website, members and non-members are invited to attend to learn about member benefits and ask membership-related questions. Office hours are set to take place on a monthly basis. No RSVP is required.