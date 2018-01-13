Business briefs: The company that purchased Deer Valley Resort named

The company that purchased Deer Valley Resort named

The joint venture of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company that purchased Deer Valley Resort last year has a name. Alterra Mountain Company, as it is now called, owns 12 resorts in North America, according to a press release. The name combines the words altitude and terrain/terra. The company, which is headquartered in Denver, plans on announcing season pass products in the coming months.

Some restaurants to remain open during Sundance

The Park City Area Restaurant Association recently announced a partial list of the bars, lounges and restaurants that plan to remain open during the Sundance Film Festival. To view the list, visit parkrecord.com. The list is not comprehensive of all open restaurants, as it only includes those that are members of the association.

Tourism Day on the Hill scheduled for Jan. 22

Tourism Day on the Hill is scheduled to take place at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda in Salt Lake City on Jan. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. According to a newsletter from the Park City Chamber/Bureau, tourism industry participants will be able to speak with Utah senators and representatives during the event. The event costs $30 and includes lunch. This is the first day of the legislative session, which is scheduled to continue until March 8. The event is hosted by Utah's Tourism Industry Association.

SIA announces new event in Park City

Snowsports Industries America (SIA) recently announced that it has created a new event, SIA Spring Fest. According to a press release, the event is scheduled to take place during Thin Air Park City from April 5 to 7 at Park City Mountain Resort. The event will include parties, panel discussions and demos about the outdoor industry. Registration is open for the event and costs $400 for industry members without a Vail Resorts Epic Pass and $350 for those with an Epic Pass. It is open to the public as well for the cost of $50.