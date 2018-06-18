Business briefs: The People’s Health Clinic to host Walk and Wine fundraiser

The People's Health Clinic to host Walk and Wine fundraiser

The People's Health Clinic is set to host its Walk and Wine for Women's Health fundraising event on June 24. The event will include a hike around Deer Valley Resort, followed by a luncheon at Stein Eriksen Lodge. Registration is scheduled to run from 10 to 11 a.m., with the luncheon at 1 p.m. Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke is set to speak and KUTV reporter Jennifer Hardman will emcee. Proceeds from the event will go to supporting women's services at the clinic. For more information, visit this website.

Summer cocktail contest is open for submissions

Submissions are open for the Park City Area Restaurant Association's summer cocktail contest, according to a press release. Bartenders and mixologists who are members of the association can submit their recipe entries until Monday, June 18. The winner is expected to earn a $200 cash prize and also be featured in marketing efforts from the association. Those interested in participating can enter by emailing Ginger Ries at ginger.ries@me.com or by mail to the association. The cocktails will be available for people to try at restaurants and bars starting July 1 and online voting will run through July 31. For more information, visit this website.

PandoLabs grows its team

The startup incubator and network PandoLabs recently expanded its team. Tim Cooley will be the deal flow manager, Audrey Lee will be the community storyteller, Ryan Cantera will be the program operations apprentice, Shaun Roberts will be the education and marketing apprentice, Nikole Bench will be the organization development apprentice and Erick Clixteco will be the diversity coordinator apprentice. PandoLabs also recently added three new board members: Tom Jeon, Andrea Guthrie and Frances Fu.