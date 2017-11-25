Business briefs: Waldorf Astoria Park City named best in the U.S.

Waldorf Astoria Park City named best in the U.S.

Waldorf Astoria Park City was named the best ski hotel in the U.S. and one of the top three best ski hotels in the world at the World Ski Awards ceremony in Kitzbühel, Austria. According to a press release, the team at Waldorf Astoria Park City is honored to be recognized. The three-day event for the World Ski Awards is the only time international leaders of the industry gather. Ski tourism professionals and ski consumers vote for the awards, and a record number of people voted.

David Beavis Gallery to host open house

David Beavis Gallery, an art gallery on Main Street, is celebrating its two year anniversary with an open house, according to an event flier. The open house is scheduled to take place on Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 314 Main St. Some prints will be available for purchase at the event. The gallery will also be celebrating the launch of its new website. Those interested in attending must RSVP by emailing Carla Darveau at carla@davidbeavisgallery.com or calling 435-602-1123.

Sentient Lasers partners with large laser distributor

Sentient Lasers, a company in Kamas that buys, sells, warranties and provides contracts for aesthetic lasers and devices, is now partnering with TheLaserTrader.com. According to a press release, the laser distributor, which is based in Georgia, is the first to adopt Sentient Lasers' Blue Dot Certification. The certification includes an inspection process that ensures that the lasers are safe and effective. TheLaserTrader.com is used by more than 10,000 medical professionals around the world.