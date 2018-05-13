Business briefs: Wasatch Back Economic Summit set for Tuesday
May 13, 2018
Wasatch Back Economic Summit set for Tuesday
The Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to host the Wasatch Back Economic Summit on Tuesday, May 15. The event, which will cover the key issues facing businesses in Summit and Wasatch counties, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Zermatt Resort in Midway. The keynote speakers will be Derek Miller, president and chief executive officer of World Trade Center Utah, and Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. There will also be breakout sessions.
National Ability Center receives sponsorship from Boeing
The National Ability Center recently received $100,000 from the aerospace company The Boeing Company. According to a press release, the funds will be used to continue programs and services the NAC provides, including those aimed to help U.S. veterans and their families. The sponsorship is part of a three-year commitment of the Boeing Company's pledge to invest in local communities.
The Eating Establishment recognized for bar program
The Eating Establishment recently won an award for having the best bar program in the state. Jeff Barnard, co-owner of the restaurant on Main Street in Park City, said that he and the staff are honored by the recognition, which was given by the Utah Restaurant Association. Anna Turner, the bar manager, started the program after joining the restaurant 15 months ago. The restaurant was awarded because of its cocktails , which Barnard said use homemade ingredients, such as homemade ginger beer. He is excited to see the bar program continue to grow.
