Business briefs: Women’s Giving Fund grant application to close Feb. 7

Women's Giving Fund grant application to close Feb. 7

The application deadline for the Women's Giving Fund Grant is Thursday, Feb. 7, according to the fund's website. The fund, which is a part of the Park City Community Foundation, provides grants to nonprofits that support women and/or children in need in Summit County. Nonprofits that apply must demonstrate need with relevant data and facts and demonstrate attainable goals and objectives. Applications are available at https://bit.ly/2DL73aP. Semifinalists are set to be selected on March 14, with the grant recipient scheduled to be announced in July.

Chamber/Bureau to host economic update luncheon

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its economic update luncheon on Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Marriott. According to an event flier, all Chamber/Bureau members are invited to attend. The event will include a mid-season economic update from Bill Malone, president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, and a keynote address from Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc. He is expected to speak about global, national and regional economic performance, particularly in the financial, labor, real estate and construction markets. To RSVP, visit http://www.visitparkcity.com/rsvp.

Christian Center hosts free dinners for workers

The Christian Center of Park City hosts free dinners for seasonal workers every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center, according to the nonprofit's website. The dinners are set to take place every Tuesday until March 5. They include dinner, games, karaoke and prizes. For more information, visit http://www.ccofpc.org.