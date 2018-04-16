Deerfield Media, owner of Park City Television, to move corporate office to Park City

About nine months ago, Deerfield Media announced its purchase of Park City Television. Now, the national company is moving its corporate office to Park City.

Danielle Turner, administrative director of Deerfield Media's corporate operations, will work out of the offices of Park City Television at 1776 Park Ave. The company also plans on leasing more office space in the same building, where other Deerfield employees will work.

Deerfield Media's owner, Stephen Mumblow, will continue to work out of Hadley, Massachusetts, where he lives now. Turner said that he plans on making frequent trips to Park City.

Deerfield Media, founded in 2012, owns and operates 10 television stations across the country. Turner, who is also the vice president and general manager of Park City Television, said the majority of the stations Deerfield owns are affiliate stations in larger markets. Park City Television, however, is a local, community station. By having the corporate office in Park City, it gives the company the chance to focus on community television, which Turner said is one of its goals.

"Steve and I are very rooted in community television," she said. "You can do so much at the community level. (You can) create so much and really become a part of the community."

The announcement of the move comes as a broadcasting company with ties to Deerfield Media is at the center of a national controversy. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest operator of television stations in the country, faces widespread accusations that it distorts news at its stations and pushes a right-wing agenda. Recently, Sinclair has been criticized for requiring stations to broadcast a script it wrote regarding the dangers of "fake news."

Turner said that Deerfield Media is a broadcast partner of Sinclair and sometimes shares resources such as studio space with the company at some of its stations. That is not the case in Park City, however, she said.

"Deerfield is a privately owned company by Steve Mumblow; (Sinclair) doesn't have any operational involvement in Deerfield Media," she said. "Here in this market, they have no involvement with the station."

Turner said that the idea of moving the corporate offices to Park City came about soon after the purchase of Park City Television. She was already spending two to three weeks out of a month in Utah.

"When we bought the station, it was certainly in the back of our minds that we wanted to be instrumental in its day-to-day running," she said. "We wanted to be foot-on-the ground owners that were invested in the community."

Prior to moving to Park City, she was living in Columbus, Ohio, near one of the other stations that Deerfield Media owns. The company also owns stations in Baltimore, Florida, Alabama, New York, Texas, and Reno, Nevada.

Turner said that Deerfield Media's move should help Park City Television continue to grow.

"I think it's a great resource for Park City TV to have the assets of Deerfield Media corporate at its disposal," she said.

Since Deerfield purchased the station last year, Park City TV has expanded. The staff doubled and there are new programs, such as "PCTV Reports," "Salt Lake City to Park City and Back Again" and "Mountain Features," Turner said. It also started a program called "Impact and Influence," a show that features nonprofits with Rob Harter, the executive director of The Christian Center of Park City.

Turner plans to continue increasing the amount of programs and staff, as well as the station's reach. Some of the programming has been syndicated to KJZZ-TV, so shows are shown on the Salt Lake City channel. KJZZ-TV is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

"When we bought this station, we made a commitment not only to the station, but to the community," she said. "We are excited to be part of it and see how it evolves over time."