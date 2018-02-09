Elume Distinctive Lighting named ARTS Awards winner

As Jennifer Brassey sat and heard the name of her lighting business being read aloud along with the other nominees, she was preparing to applaud for whoever won. When the announcer said, "Elume," she was shocked.

ART (Accessory Resource Team) recently held its annual ARTS Awards in Dallas to recognize some of the best home furnishing businesses in the country. Elume took home first place for the lighting showroom category. The Park City-based business previously won the award in 2013 and 2015, but Brassey said that being recognized is always an honor.

"This is the third time we've been up here and it just doesn't get old," she said. "It's always so exciting."

The lighting businesses are nominated for the award and judged based off of showroom displays, marketing designs and uniqueness within the company.

Brassey said that being a recipient of the award gives credibility to her business and has helped boost sales. Plus, being recognized in the home furnishing community increases the likelihood that other businesses or interior designers will recommend Elume to their clients.

She said that within the ART organization, the companies frequently bounce ideas off of each other and collaborate. Being recognized for its work continues to boost Elume's involvement in the industry and raise its voice among the "big guys."

"You feel more like you belong," she said.